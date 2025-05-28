Rose Leslie says she and husband Kit Harington ‘do not feel famous at all’

Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie has said she and husband Kit Harington do not feel famous “at all”.

The 38-year-old Scottish actress played Ygritte in the fantasy HBO series, with Harington as her primary love interest, Jon Snow.

“I don’t mean to be insincere at all, but I don’t think we are in the spotlight,” she told Tatler magazine.

“It’s not something that we independently or together chase. We are fortunate whereby if there are projects we do that galvanise attention then that’s amazing – but I don’t think we feel famous at all.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie after their wedding at Rayne Church in Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The actress has filmed scenes of a sexual nature during her career, including the famous Game Of Thrones cave scene with Harington, and said somebody recently approached her and remarked on a nude scene she had filmed.

“I had someone come up to me and be like ‘I know you – I’ve seen your tits’,” she said.

“And I was like ‘You have?’ And he was like ‘Yeah, I’ve seen your tits.’

“But I suppose, if you put yourself out there, then what can you expect?”

Leslie and Harrington, who live in Suffolk, married in 2018 and have two children.

“Suffolk is really our base now,” she said.

“I think the catalyst for us to really feel like this is home is nursery and our wish for our children to kind of see this as home.”

The couple married at Rayne Church in Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire and held their reception at Leslie’s 12th century family castle.

Guests at the wedding included Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

“God, I felt so elated that day,” Leslie said.

“It was the culmination of being married to the love of my life, in the home that I was incredibly happy in, bringing all my friends to Scotland – and the joy of that day was just fantastic.”

Asked if they will permit their children to watch Game Of Thrones, she said: “I don’t think it’s our decision.

“I think if they wish to see Mum and Dad do their thing – I mean, I’m not talking about the cave scene (a raunchy scene between their characters), I’d rather not – but the other scenes and whatnot…”

Leslie, who is also known for her roles in Death On The Nile and Downton Abbey, will star in an adaptation of William Somerset Maugham’s play The Constant Wife at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from June.