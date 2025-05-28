Rod Stewart to reunite with Faces band member Ronnie Wood at Glastonbury

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he will reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for his set at Glastonbury Festival.

The 80-year-old musician is filling the coveted tea-time legends slot at the music event, which is being headlined by British pop/rock band The 1975, folk rock star Neil Young and US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Faces, who were known for hits including Stay With Me, formed in 1969 following the split of Small Faces.

Bassist Ronnie Lane, keyboard player Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones were joined by Wood on guitar and Sir Rod on lead vocals.

Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones and Rod Stewart arriving at the Brit Awards 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Asked if he keeps in touch with The Rolling Stones’ members and “other people in music” while on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Sir Rod said: “Not really. Woody (Wood) I do a lot, just recently, because we’re going to do Glastonbury together.

“Elton, sometimes, you know, birthdays, but nowhere near how we used to, I think probably because he doesn’t drink anymore, and Woody doesn’t drink, and I still do. They stay away from me. Bad influence.”

He also told the podcast: “I’ve done it (Glastonbury) before. I did it in 2002 but this is on the legend stage.

“I was only supposed to play for an hour and a quarter, but I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing, but yeah, looking forward to it.”

Faces released four studio albums and toured regularly until 1975, when the band split up and Sir Rod went on to pursue a solo recording career.

Earlier in the week the veteran rockstar was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by five of his children at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

His best known solo songs include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Every Beat Of My Heart, and Maggie May.

In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his “large-scale world tours”, with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.

His latest album, a collaboration with Jools Holland, was released in February 2024 and went to number one on the UK chart.