Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT festival amid police ‘safety concerns’

Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT festival in Scotland amid concerns raised by police over safety.

The Belfast rap trio have scheduled a replacement gig at an O2 Academy in July, the band said.

They were due to perform at the festival on July 11 but organisers said the band would not be part of the line-up after concerns were expressed by police about safety at the event.

Police Scotland said any decision on the line-up is for TRNSMT organisers, and that no prior consultation with the force was made before acts were booked.

Posting on X, the band said: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

They also quoted a statement from TRNSMT, which a festival spokeswoman confirmed, saying: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July.

“We thank fans for their understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Any decision on the line up at TRNSMT is for the organisers and there was no prior consultation with Police Scotland before acts were booked.

“Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”

In April, First Minister John Swinney had called for the organiser of the July festival to reconsider the group performing, following footage emerging that allegedly showed a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Earlier this month, Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year.

The group, also made up of Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, apologised last month to the families of murdered MPs but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.

Following the TRNSMT performance being axed, the Gloucestershire festival 2000trees wrote on X: “After loads of speculation and numerous requests from the press of late, we are happy to confirm that YES! @KNEECAPCEOL are still headlining the Thursday at 2000trees this July.”