Rod Stewart ‘flabbergasted’ to receive lifetime achievement award from children

Sir Rod Stewart said he was “absolutely flabbergasted” to be presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by his children.

Sir Rod, 80, performed his hit Forever Young after being presented with the trophy at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The father-of-eight was introduced to the stage by five of his grown-up children.

He told the screaming audience: “I’m absolutely flabbergasted. I didn’t know they were here – my children.”

Sir Rod Stewart, his wife, Penny Lancaster and their son Alastair Wallace Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)

Thanking all the musicians he has played with over the years, he added that when he was young: “I had this burning ambition to sing.

“That’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be rich or famous. And here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award.”

Sir Rod, who is also known for songs including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Maggie May, is due to play the coveted Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury next month.

Other winners at Monday night’s AMA’s included Billie Eilish, who won Artist of the Year, and Eminem, who was named Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist.