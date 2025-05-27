Lindsay Lohan says she ‘would love role in dark comedy like Mean Girls’

US actress Lindsay Lohan has hinted at her future acting projects, saying she would love to return to a dark comedy like Mean Girls.

The New York-born film star, 38, played Cady Heron in the 2004 cult movie about female high school social cliques, written by 30 Rock star Tina Fey.

She recently appeared in a musical version of the film, released in 2024, and has finished filming a sequel to 2003 comedy movie Freaky Friday, starring Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025 (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking to Elle magazine, Lohan said: “I’m excited (about Freaky Friday). It feels surreal. I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel.

“It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting.

“There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved.

“What are they like now? How can we shoot it? So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time. It’s a really nice thing.”

Speaking about her relationship with Curtis, who plays her mother in Freakier Friday, she added: “We’re both very family-oriented people.

“We always talk about that, and one of the other big things (she’s taught me) is to always take care of yourself first. Because without that, how can you do everything for everyone else?”

The original Freaky Friday film sees Lohan’s character, Anna Coleman, swap bodies with her mother Tess, played by Curtis.

In a teaser for the new film, slated for release in August, their characters appear to swap bodies with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Lohan now has her own child, a son called Luai whom she welcomed with her husband, Bader Shammas, in 2023.

The actress hinted she might want another child, telling the magazine that Luai “needs a friend”.

“I don’t know if it’s selfish — but I’m like, ‘I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older’,” she said.

Speaking about potential future projects, she added: “I would love to find a dark comedy like Mean Girls.

“That kind of meaty, good, funny movie — a smart comedy. Not a rom-com, just a straightforward funny movie. I’m excited to be doing this drama. I’d love to work with some dream directors.”

Lohan shot to fame thanks to 1998 movie The Parent Trap, which came out when she was just 12 years old.

She has also starred in films including Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) and I Know Who Killed Me (2007).