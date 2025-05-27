Jamie Oliver hailed as ‘absolute legend’ by wife Jools as he celebrates 50th

TV chef Jamie Oliver has been hailed as “an absolute legend” by his wife Jools in a social media post celebrating his 50th birthday.

Jools, who married the presenter and restaurateur in 2000, shared a video to her Instagram page on Tuesday that included pictures of the couple and their five children.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my absolute LEGEND we love you SO much xxx and can not wait to celebrate you today 50.

“WOW we are so proud of everything you have achieved so far, you are wonderful xxxx love you xxx.”

Oliver posted a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

The couple, who celebrate their 25th anniversary in June, are parents to children Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Oliver has written a slew of cooking books and released his first children’s book, Billy And The Giant Adventure, in 2023.

Last year he apologised and withdrew a children’s book he wrote after it was criticised for causing offence to First Nation Australians.

In the noughties he was known as The Naked Chef, after his 1999 book and TV series of the same name.

He has long campaigned on children’s food and nutrition and caused a furore in 2005 when he hit out at Turkey Twizzlers in school meals, in an attempt to make school dinners healthier for students.

In 2024 he celebrated 15 years of his food education programme, the Ministry Of Food, which delivers lessons on how to cook and eat healthy food at schools and communities across the UK.

His notable TV shows include Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, Jamie’s School Dinners, Jamie Cooks Italy, and Jamie And Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.