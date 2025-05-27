Historic Belfast picturehouse going back to the future in £6.5 million revamp

A historic Belfast picturehouse is set to go back to the future in a major transformation.

The Strand, which is also Belfast’s only operational art-deco picturehouse, has released a first look at its £6.5 million face lift, with new CGIs that reveal a return to original art deco features with a contemporary twist.

The attraction in east Belfast is set to reopen in summer 2026 following the work supported by Belfast City Council and a £1.8 million commitment from the Belfast Investment Fund.

The Strand is Belfast’s only operational art-deco picturehouse (Strand Arts Centre/PA)

It originally opened on December 7 1935 and survived the bombing blitzes of the Second World War and changing entertainment tastes in the intervening decades while scores of picturehouses and cinemas closed.

The images show the restoration of architectural features that were lost over the decades.

For the first time, the Strand’s name will stand atop its roof, using the original font that previously graced the side of the picturehouse in 1935, while the building’s front facade will be restored with hand-glazed, blue-green terracotta tiles in the same material and style used when the doors first opened 90 years ago.

Meanwhile the canopy that spanned the front of the building has been removed, restoring the original 1935 profile of the Strand and allowing south-facing sun to fill a new cafe bar space, creating a bright and welcoming hub at the heart of the venue.

The ground floor will feature a Crittall-look window, echoing the original curved glass shopfront on the street corner.

Bike stands outside will support active travel, while level access and a new lift will make the building fully accessible for the first time, widening the venue’s ability to cater for a diverse range of audiences.

The Strand originally opened in 1935 and survived the bombing blitzes of the Second World War (Strand Arts Centre/PA)

Strand chief executive Mimi Turtle said it is a celebration of the building’s heritage.

“We are thrilled to be sharing these highly-anticipated CGIs, which give people a taste of what the new and improved Strand will look like when we reopen our doors next summer,” she said.

“It was essential to us that the building’s heritage was both protected and celebrated, while implementing vital enhancements and features that will strengthen the Strand’s offering for future generations to come.

“Over the coming months, our team will continue to support the wider community and keep everyone connected to our treasured venue.

“We’ve been hosting our popular silver-screenings in Belmont Bowling Club, and we’re looking forward to sharing further updates on both the restoration progress, and community activities being held across different locations.”

Alongside the support of Belfast City Council, additional funding has been secured from Levelling Up Funding UK, Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Garfield Weston, Foyle Foundation, Ulster Garden Villages, and a number of private trusts and the support of the Strand’s patrons.

Meanwhile in the lead up to the Strand’s summer 2026 reopening, the venue’s fundraising initiative, Name a Seat campaign is calling out for both corporates and individuals to take part and purchase its last remaining plaques that will be placed in its new screen rooms.