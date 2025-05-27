Actress says ScotRail’s new AI announcer uses her voice data without permission

A voiceover artist says her voice data is being used for ScotRail’s new AI train announcer without her permission, saying she feels “violated” and does not have control.

The government-owned train operator recently rolled out “Iona”, an AI voice on some routes, which replaced older messages recorded by a human.

But established Scottish voiceover artist and actress Gayanne Potter said Iona is based on recordings she made in 2021.

Ms Potter said the AI version of her voice was ‘dreadful’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Now, in a widely shared Facebook post, Ms Potter said ScotRail is dismissing her concerns, asking the company: “Why continue to choose a dreadful AI version of me when I’m right here?”

The actress said she has been in dispute with a Sweden-based company called ReadSpeaker about the use of her voice data following recordings she made for them in 2021.

She alleges these recordings were made to provide text-to-speech for translation purposes, and their later use in an AI model called “Iona” went beyond their agreement.

However, ReadSpeaker says they have a contract to use her voice and their legal team has “comprehensively” addressed her concerns.

Ms Potter’s post read: “I approached the company and expressed my distress at this, as it was far removed from what I believe I signed up for.

“I requested them to cease using my data. They refused.

“Their legal team simply shut down conversations.”

The voiceover artist says she received only a “minimal” fee for the initial work, which she offered to repay to have the data deleted.

Her post continues: “So imagine my distress when I discover that ScotRail have installed the ReadSpeaker model ‘Iona’ that contains my biometric voice data as their new announcer on all their trains.

“I did not know. I was not asked. I did not consent.”

Ms Potter said she felt “violated”, and argued: “ScotRail should employ a real human irrespective of who it is.”

Referring to a particular station to the north of Glasgow, she said: “Why continue to choose a dreadful AI version of me when I’m right here…

“And I know how to pronounce Milngavie.”

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Ms Potter said she is seeking “an apology from ScotRail and an acknowledgement they have made a mistake”.

She said her “stomach dropped and I felt sick” when she first saw reports of Iona being used on Scottish trains.

Ms Potter has now listened to an altered version of her own voice speaking to her on trains, adding: “I’ve had people say to me 10 times that this is like an episode of Black Mirror.”

The actress argued that use of her voice data for an AI model was not something she could have consented to when she first made the recordings, saying: “I fully accept that technology has moved on (from 2021) but the right thing to do is to revisit a contract.”

Support for her position has been “incredible”, she said, calling for politicians to bring in legislation making it illegal to use AI to impersonate someone without their consent.

A spokesman for ReadSpeaker told PA: “ReadSpeaker is aware of Ms Potter’s concerns.

“ReadSpeaker and Ms Potter have a contract regarding the use of her voice.

“ReadSpeaker has comprehensively addressed Ms Potter’s concerns with her legal representative several times in the past.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We are always looking at ways to improve the customer journey experience, and we know how important both on-train and at-station announcements are.

“The use of an automated voice allows us to have more control over the announcements being made, ensures consistency for customers, and gives us flexibility to make changes at short notice.

“ScotRail has always used automated announcements in relation to customer information, but it doesn’t replace human interaction through either with pre-recorded audio or staff on trains – something that will continue.

“We are working closely with Network Rail and other train-operating companies to continue making improvements across Scotland’s railway, and we are hopeful of further developments in the coming months.”

The rail operator has told the BBC it does not intend to remove the AI voice from its trains.