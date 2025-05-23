Olly Murs walks off stage in Glasgow after voice struggles

Singer Olly Murs has walked off stage at his show in Glasgow amid struggles with his voice.

Murs left the Ovo Hydro venue just six songs into his set on Thursday night.

In a video posted to Instagram stories, the 41-year-old offered his audience an apology “from the bottom of my heart”, telling fans he was “so sorry”.

“I’ve never done this in 15 years,” he said.

“Most of the time, as singers, you can get through it if your voice is not 100%.

“I walked out tonight thinking my voice is great, maybe felt a little bit run down. But I didn’t think I couldn’t do the show or I wouldn’t have come out otherwise.”

Murs said he would see a doctor later that evening ahead of shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London over the weekend.

“It’s unfair for you guys who spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show,” he said.

“Hopefully, I can recover from this.”

The Essex-born singer rose to prominence on the sixth series of the X-Factor in 2009.

His self-titled debut album, released the following year, was certified double platinum.

Murs’s most recent album, Marry Me, was released in 2022.