Netflix series At Home With The Furys to return for second season

Documentary series At Home With The Furys will return for a second season, Netflix has announced.

The programme follows former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, his father John, wife Paris and the couple’s seven children.

Series one featured appearances from Tyson’s younger half-brother Tommy Fury, alongside his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi.

Paris and Tyson Fury (Ian West/PA)

In series two, Tyson, 36, will give retirement another shot, having previously announced his retirement several times before, only to return to the world of boxing.

The programme will also follow Paris as she explores new business opportunities while also planning her daughter’s 16th birthday and her wedding vow renewal.

There will also be a family road trip to Monaco to invest in a racehorse.

Earlier in the year, the BBC announced a new “candid, access all areas” documentary series about the life of Tommy Fury, who met girlfriend Hague on ITV reality dating show Love Island.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague during the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

The couple, who got engaged in July 2023, announced their split in August 2024, which was explored in Hague’s Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

In part two of her series she announced they were back together, saying: “I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave.

“And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”

At Home With The Furys is currently in production.

Transmission details will be announced in due course.