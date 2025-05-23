Grenfell survivors and bereaved call for justice in Netflix documentary trailer

Grenfell Tower survivors and the bereaved can be heard calling for justice while one person claims victims were treated like “scroungers” who “didn’t deserve anything” in a trailer for a new Netflix documentary about the disaster.

Grenfell: Uncovered, which launches on June 20, will aim to share the voices of those impacted by the fire as it examines the chain of events which led to the incident that left 72 people dead in 2017, when the blaze spread via combustible cladding on the west London tower block’s exterior.

In a trailer for the documentary, one woman can be heard saying: “We just want justice, why did this have to happen? Why?”

A man adds: “We raised concerns with the council. We were labelled scroungers, we didn’t deserve anything, so just shut up.”

Elsewhere a voiceover can be heard describing the disaster as a “huge corporate scandal”, while former Conservative prime minister Theresa May remarks that “sadly companies were able to find a way around the regulations”.

Clips of the tower block ablaze are shown in the trailer while one survivor explains she was told to stay inside while the fire was taking hold despite the fact it “was getting closer”, before saying she later “dashed for the stairwell”.

Directed by Olaide Sadiq, who worked as a producer on Netflix’s The Final: Attack On Wembley documentary, and produced by Rogan Productions, the documentary will also feature contributions from firefighters, politicians and industry experts.

The documentary Grenfell: Uncovered streams on Netflix on June 20 (Netflix/PA)

Earlier this month, the Government announced the building’s demolition could begin in September, with the decision to remove the tower met with criticism from some of the bereaved and survivors, who felt their views had not been considered.

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been consulting on plans for a permanent memorial in the area of the tower, with recommendations including a “sacred space” designed to be a “peaceful place for remembering and reflecting”.

In February, it was revealed seven firms, including cladding and insulation companies, criticised in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry final report could be banned from trading, as the Government pledged to bring change in the wake of the fatal fire.