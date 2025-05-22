Sir Mo Farah tells Sam Thompson to ‘get real’ over marathon Soccer Aid challenge

Sir Mo Farah has said he told Sam Thompson to “get real” over his five-marathon Soccer Aid challenge, warning him of the hard work and dedication it takes to tackle such a feat.

Former Made In Chelsea star Thompson, 32, will be undertaking five back-to-back endurance days of running and cycling to transport the Soccer Aid match ball more than 260 miles from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge in London, to this year’s arena, Old Trafford in Manchester.

Former long-distance runner and Olympic gold medallist, Sir Mo, 42, offered training and expert advice to the reality TV star who, along with the athlete, will be returning to play at this year’s annual charity event raising money for Unicef UK.

“It’s been amazing to see Sam doing this and putting himself out there and doing this challenge,” Sir Mo told the PA news agency.

Sam Thompson, left, and Sir Mo Farah (Tom Dymond/Unicef)

“I think it means so much to him, and then to so many people. But when I met Sam, I had to be real with him.

“I had to tell him how it is not (an) easy thing to do, what he’s trying to do. But I think the key messages and sessions I did with him, (I) was like, ‘Sam, let’s get real here, you are doing this challenge. Are you ready?’

“I had a chat with him and said, ‘This is what it takes to get through this challenge’ and advise him in how he can tackle that and get through the line.”

Sir Mo added: “To me, it’s not an easy task, but I believe that he can do it with hard work, dedication and knowing why he’s doing it, I think that will help him get through his goal.

“One thing I’ll say to Sam is just (to) believe, dig deep, and … I believe in him, honestly.”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Thompson made his Soccer Aid debut last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sam’s Match Ball Mission starts on June 2 and will see him visit popular UK football stadiums including Goodison Park in Liverpool and Villa Park in Birmingham, in a bid to raise as much money as he can for Unicef.

He will end the challenge in Manchester when he delivers the match ball ahead of Soccer Aid’s kick-off on Sunday June 15.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner made his Soccer Aid debut last year and was part of the England team alongside other celebrities, including former England footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, musician Tom Grennan and Sir Mo.

The public will be able to follow Thompson’s journey with daily coverage on ITV’s This Morning, and a one-off special documentary titled Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, which will air on ITV1 in the lead up to the game.

Soccer Aid will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on June 15.