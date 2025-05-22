Charli XCX named songwriter of the year at The Ivors awards ceremony

Brat star Charli XCX has been named songwriter of the year at the 2025 edition of The Ivors.

Messy singer Lola Young took home the rising star award and Berwyn won best album for Who Am I at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on Tuesday.

Best contemporary song was won by Sans Soucis for Circumnavigating Georgia, while best song musically and lyrically was won by Orla Gartland for Mine, beating the likes of Young, Raye and Fontaines DC.

Speaking about the winners, Tom Gray, chairman of The Ivors Academy, said: “Congratulations to every Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter and composer.

“On behalf of The Ivors Academy, it is a privilege to recognise their craft and achievements.

“Their lyrics and melodies are the most important foundations of music and there is no greater recognition than an Ivor Novello Award, judged by fellow songwriters and composers.”

Robbie Williams picked up the music icon award, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers won the special international award and Self Esteem, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was given the visionary award.

Myles Smith’s Stargazing, co-written with Peter Fenn and Jesse Fink, was named most performed work, while Raffertie’s soundtrack to The Substance took the gong for best film score.

Best video game score was won by John Konsolakis’s work on Farewell North, and best TV soundtrack went to Vince Pope’s True Detective: Night Country score.

Irish rock band U2 were awarded their academy fellowship while Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong took home outstanding song collection, with both awards previously announced.

The Ivors celebrated their 70th anniversary this year, with previous winners including Amy Winehouse, Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon.