Welsh singer Tom Jones will feature in a new series of BBC’s In My Own Words

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones, The Day Of The Jackal author Frederick Forsyth and Scottish crime writer Val Mcdermid are among the creatives who will feature in a new series of the BBC’s In My Own Words.

The series takes a closer look into some of the UK’s leading creative minds including musicians, comedians, artists and authors, as they recount stories from their careers and lives.

Made up of single films, the BBC Arts episodes include personal testimonies and archived footage to explore their passions and the influencing factors that shaped their lives.

Tom Jones during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Tom, best known for hits like It’s Not Unusual and Delilah, will revisit places that shaped his life, including the first house he ever owned.

He said: “Taking the time to look back at some of the extraordinary things that have happened in my life for In My Own Words has been really enjoyable and thought-provoking.

“Some of the archive I’d not seen before and watching snippets of those past times, places, styles and struggles brought home how lucky I am.

“Being able to spend the day in the first house I ever owned brought back so many memories… I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I did making it.”

British thriller writer and journalist Forsyth, who wrote The Odessa File and The Dogs Of War, also joins the line-up – recounting his career from being the youngest RAF pilot to a foreign correspondent, BBC reporter and MI6 informant.

Frederick Forsyth attending the Day of the Jackal UK premiere at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London (Ian West/PA

He said: “Having spent my career telling other people’s stories, I now find myself in the unusual position of subject rather than storyteller.

“It has reminded me of the incredible luck I have had, the fork in the road moments, and the deep gratitude I feel for having been part of it.”

McDermid, who is best known for her novels that follow the psychological profiler Dr Tony Hill, will also be seen opening up about the real-life inspirations behind her novels.

She said: “I’m so accustomed to living my life forwards — the next book, the next festival, the next gig, the next holiday — so this opportunity to look back was a welcome change. It recalled people and places with an unexpected vividness that I hope communicates itself to the viewers.”

Author and Centenary Champion Val McDermid during the National Library of Scotland centenary launch, at the library in Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/PA)

The series will also feature artists Cornelia Parker, known for her contemporary installations, and Yinka Shonibare who is known for exploring the likes of cultural identity through his art.

Shonibare said: “I found seeing the images of my past life amusing, surprising and emotional. The past is never quite as one imagines it to be.”

Mark Bell, commissioning editor for BBC Arts, said: “In My Own Words shows us the myriad paths that the creative life can follow – from a farming childhood to conceptual art, cold war journalism to blockbuster thriller writing, the Welsh Valleys to superstardom – and the remarkable combination of talent and tenacity that goes into making art.