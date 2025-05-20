Hailey Bieber says postpartum life has been ‘difficult’ amid marriage rumours

Model Hailey Bieber has said postpartum life has been “very difficult” amid speculation about her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.

The Los Angeles-based couple frequently make headlines amid speculation about their marriage, with Hailey describing the constant internet rumours as a “crazy life to live”.

The model and businesswoman, who founded the skincare and cosmetic brand Rhode, also described how giving birth to her son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year was one of the “hardest things” she has ever done after going through an 18-hour labour.

Speaking to Vogue, Hailey said: “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindf***. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.

“I am in a space where I just don’t accept it. I don’t allow it anymore. We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don’t want to.”

Hailey is the daughter of US actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.

She married Justin, who was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with hits including Baby, Love Me and Sorry, in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.

Hailey Bieber said giving birth ‘was the hardest thing I’ve ever done’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Hailey said: “I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don’t want to sometimes.

“And there’s nothing you can do about that. I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, Well, she’s lying. Imagine how trapping that feels.

“I’ve learned so much from Justin, really. He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

Ahead of giving birth to her son Jack, the model prepared meticulously with the likes of breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking and weight training, saying she “felt stronger physically” than ever before.

The model said: “The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions.

Hailey Bieber said she likes ‘who I am so much more than I ever have’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

“There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally.”

Despite the efforts, Hailey had to go into an induced 18-hour labour after leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said, explaining that she changed a lot after giving birth.

Hailey added: “You’re not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe. And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-​fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, I’m not going back. So it’s really about how do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?

“I like who I am so much more than I ever have.”

Hailey Bieber features in the summer issue of Vogue.