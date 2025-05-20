Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson to ‘say goodbye to the past’ in docuseries

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson will feature in a new docuseries where she will “really open up and say goodbye to the past”, Prime Video has announced.

The six-part series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, will also follow the star through her high-risk pregnancy in the run-up to the premature birth of her twins, born this month.

Nelson, 33, is best known for being a former member of the pop group Little Mix, which rose to fame after winning X Factor in 2011.

Nelson shot to fame as part of Little Mix (Doug Peters/PA)

After nearly a decade together, with chart-topping singles including their winning song Cannonball, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings, the singer decided to leave the group in December 2020.

The docuseries will take a closer look into her decision to leave Little Mix, her struggle with mental health and fame, as well as the journey of motherhood.

Nelson said: “Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time, but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.

“We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high-risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.

“I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life. I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Jesy Nelson’s journey to motherhood is revealed in the series (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Nelson announced her pregnancy with her partner, musical artist Zion Foster, in January and has documented her complications on her social media including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition which has been described by the NHS as an abnormality of the placenta.

She gave birth to the two twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, on May 15 saying in an Instagram caption: “Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days.”

“It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love.”

After leaving the girl group, Nelson released two songs as a solo artist, Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj in 2021 and in 2023 released the single Bad Thing.

Prime Video UK’s Hannah Blyth said: “The series will offer an intimate look at Jesy’s journey — a powerful account that’s never been told before – and we are extremely grateful to Jesy for opening up her life to the cameras during such a pivotal and impactful year for her, as she embraces new motherhood and reflects on her experiences beyond the headlines.

“We’re confident that our Prime Video audience will be deeply moved by her honesty and strength as she finds new clarity and speaks her truth in this next chapter of her life.”

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix is produced by Navybee and will launch on Prime Video globally.