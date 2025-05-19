Sculptor produces bust of Dame Judi Dench in front of audience for charity

A bust of Dame Judi Dench has been sculpted live in front of an audience by the royal sculptor for a charity event in London.

Frances Segelman, known for her high-profile portfolio which includes sculptures of the King and the late Queen, crafted the majority of the sculpture of Dame Judi in just two hours front of an audience of 200 guests.

While also celebrating Dame Judi’s career and 90th birthday, the event aimed to raise awareness and money for the Lymphoedema Research Fund (LRF) at St George’s Hospital Charity.

Dame Judi Dench sits for sculptor Frances Segelman in front of an invited audience at Claridge’s in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

According to the NHS website, lymphoedema is a long-term condition which causes swelling in the body’s tissue, usually developing in the arms or legs.

Ms Segelman said: “It actually needs more awareness for this charity, because little is known about how many people have got these terribly swollen limbs, mostly after they have had a cancer operation and had their lymph glands removed and their limbs swell up and they haven’t got a cure for it.

Discussing why she wanted to get involved, the royal sculptor explained that she attended a similar event last year and was shocked by the demographic that had attended and were visibly suffering from the condition.

She said: “What really, really got to me was there were young people in the audience, really young people, teenagers with this awful condition, swollen arms, swollen hands, and I felt so sad.

Sculptor Frances Segelman at work in front of an audience (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I really felt I had to do something to help.

“I was quite amazed and shocked by it. And in fact my late husband, Sir Jack Petchey, he passed away about eight to seven months ago and he had lymphoedema.

“He didn’t have cancer, but he had the most unbelievable swollen legs, which you often find in older people when they’re not walking around a lot, and it’s such a horrible thing to have because their legs swell and they can’t really walk properly anywhere.”

The event was hosted by photographer and St George’s Hospital Charity ambassador Gemma Levine, who was diagnosed with lymphoedema 15 years ago.

The evening brought together figures from the arts and healthcare industry at Claridge’s in London, with Ms Levine’s long-term friend, Dame Judi, taking part to help raise money for the cause.

Sculptor Frances Segelman and Dame Judi during the sitting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking about the live sculpting process, Ms Segelman added: “It’s really quite magical, funnily enough, because it’s such fast work, it’s like crazy mental work.

“I don’t know anyone that can get a bust finished in two hours and look exactly like someone.

“It’s such fast work, I do actually get personality in it.”

Ms Segelman will complete and cast the sculpture in bronze at her studio for it to be sold to raise funds for the charity.

Ms Levine said: “Dame Judi has given so much to the world through her art, it felt only right to honour her in this way while supporting a cause that’s so close to my heart.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and warmth from all our guests tonight.”

The event is expected to raise more than £40,000 for the Lymphoedema Research Fund at St George’s Hospital Charity to support its advances in the diagnosis and treatment of the condition.