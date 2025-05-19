Gary Lineker: Match Of The Day star who was BBC’s highest-paid presenter

Gary Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day for more than 25 years but will leave the role earlier than expected following a row over his use of social media.

The Leicester-born star, who moved seamlessly from footballer to one of the most famous and highly-paid presenters at the corporation, began his career at Leicester City, the club he had supported since childhood, in 1978.

The 64-year-old striker scored 103 goals for the Foxes in all competitions before signing with Everton for £800,000 in 1985.

Gary Lineker beats Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar and defender Alan Hansen to score the opening goal in the 1986 FA Cup final at Wembley (PA)

He scored 40 goals in 57 games for the Toffees in his only season with the Liverpool-based side, before his six goals for England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico won him the competition’s golden boot award and attracted the attention of Spanish football giants Barcelona.

Moving to the Catalan side in 1986, Lineker went on to become the highest scoring British player in La Liga, Spain’s highest football division, under English manager Terry Venables. His record 42 goals was only beaten by Welsh winger Gareth Bale in 2016.

Lineker spent three years in Spain before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in July 1989 for £1.1 million.

He played a part in England’s run to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, which resulted in a defeat on penalties against West Germany.

After the match, Lineker, who captained the Lions from 1990 to 1992, coined the phrase: “Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win.”

He won the 1991 FA Cup final with Spurs, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 despite having a goal controversially disallowed for offside and Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley saving a penalty.

In 1992, Lineker became the first English footballer to play in Japan’s highest division, the J League, when he joined Nagoya Grampus Eight for £2 million.

He retired after an injury-hit two-year spell at the club which saw him play just 23 times.

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy (James Manning/PA)

Throughout his career Lineker was renowned for never receiving a yellow or red card booking from the referee.

Following his retirement, Lineker joined BBC Radio 5 Live as a football pundit before becoming a team captain on the sports game show They Think It’s All Over from 1995 to 2003.

In 1997 he took over as host of Grandstand when then-presenter Desmond Lynam was at Aintree for the Grand National which was abandoned due to a bomb alert.

He replaced Lynam as presenter of the BBC’s flagship football highlights programme Match Of The Day in 1999, when Lynam defected to rival ITV.

Lineker would later become the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, with the BBC’s annual report for 2023/24 showing his salary to be to around £1.35 million a year.

He was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

In November 2024 he announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

He exited the broadcaster early, however, after apologising for sharing and then deleting a post on his Instagram account from the group Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, which prompted calls for him to be sacked from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

After this the BBC said Lineker would leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match Of The Day for the 2024/25 season and added that he would not present its coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup.

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman will share the presenting role on the football show from the next Premier League season.

The former England striker is also the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and its spin-offs about politics, football, entertainment and money.