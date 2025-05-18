Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson ‘so blessed’ after birth of twins

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has confirmed the birth of her twin daughters, saying she is “so blessed”.

Nelson, 33, said her and her partner Zion Foster’s twins had been named Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, and they were born on Thursday, in a post on Instagram.

Nelson said: “So, our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus five days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong.

“We’ve never felt more in love.”

She had said: “Hey guys, so we just wanted to give you guys an update, because we know it’s been a while.

“I don’t know if you can see, we are still in hospital so I’ve been recovering, but we have some amazing news.

“The TTTS has cleared up, the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.

“Basically, the situation we’re in now is my cervix is very, very short, so I can’t leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I’m still very, very early.

“I can’t leave the hospital until I’m a certain amount of weeks, so every week we’re just like, ‘please, please, please, stay in there’.”

She has previously said her twins were monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA), meaning they share a single placenta but have their own separate sacs.

According to the NHS website, TTTS affects 10 to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta, and it “can have serious consequences”.

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins’ placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin, known as the donor, to the recipient twin, leaving one baby with a greater blood volume than the other.

The singer left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the successful girl group, which was formed on The X Factor in 2011, and also featured Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

After she left, Nelson released her first solo single, Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2021, followed by Bad Thing in 2023.