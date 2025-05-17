Remember Monday finish 19th at Eurovision after getting zero points from public

The UK’s Remember Monday finished in 19th place with 88 points in the 2025 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland with their performance of What The Hell Just Happened?, despite getting nothing from the public vote.

The song’s James Bond theme orchestration and glam guitar prompted 12 points – the highest amount a country can give a contestant – from Italy, which saw its results announced by a puppet mouse.

The trio performed in Bridgerton-style outfits and were seen giving peace signs to the camera when they found out they had received nothing from the public.

Remember Monday – made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, who met at sixth form – were the UK’s first girl group entrant since 1999, and all have backgrounds in musical theatre.

Steele is a professional choreographer, performer, vocal coach, dance teacher and self-styled “Eurovision superfan”, who made her West End debut in Mary Poppins aged 10, while Byrne has played teacher Miss Honey in the musical Matilda.

Hull has graced stages as protagonist Christine Daae in The Phantom Of The Opera, sang for the late Queen on her 80th birthday at Windsor Castle, and won My Camp Rock as a teenager.

The trio previously performed on The Voice UK in 2019, where they were chosen to be mentored by Jennifer Hudson.

They sang Seal’s Kiss From A Rose on the singing show, and had all the judges including Will.i.am, Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs saying yes to mentoring them.

Remember Monday will go on to perform at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, and dates at venues such as Liverpool’s O2 Academy, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, the Gorilla, Manchester, and Sheffield’s Foundry.

Remember Monday from the United Kingdom perform the song What The Hell Just Happened? during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland (Martin Meissner/AP)

Their song was co-written by Danish songwriter Thomas Stengaard, who was among those who penned the 2013 Eurovision-winning song Only Teardrops for his home country.

Remember Monday’s result in Basel continues more than two winless decades at Eurovision for the UK.

The country’s last winner came in 1997, when Katrina And The Waves won in Dublin, Ireland, with the song Love Shine A Light.

Since then one of the UK’s strongest performances came when TikTok star Sam Ryder earned second place in Turin in 2022 with Space Man.

The UK has also had a few other strong performances since Katrina And The Waves’ win, including Imaani with Where Are You? in 1998, who came second, and Jessica Garlick in 2002, who placed joint third with Come Back.