In Pictures: Eurovision acts light up the stage at grand final
Twenty-six competitors were taking part in the grand final in Basel, Switzerland.
By contributor PA
Published
Last updated
Outrageous outfits and over-the-top performances have brought the Eurovision Song Contest to life in Switzerland.
UK girl group Remember Monday were among the 26 acts taking part in the grand final of the musical extravaganza in Basel.
Fans brought their own splash of colour to the event as they enjoyed the sunshine in Basel city centre.