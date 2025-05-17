Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Eurovision acts light up the stage at grand final

Twenty-six competitors were taking part in the grand final in Basel, Switzerland.

Ziferblat from Ukraine perform the song Bird Of Pray during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland (Martin Meissner/AP)

Outrageous outfits and over-the-top performances have brought the Eurovision Song Contest to life in Switzerland.

UK girl group Remember Monday were among the 26 acts taking part in the grand final of the musical extravaganza in Basel.

Remember Monday from the United Kingdom perform the song What The Hell Just Happened? during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland (Martin Meissner/AP)
Erika Vikman from Finland performs the song ICH KOMME during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Erika Vikman from Finland during the Eurovision Song Contest final (Martin Meissner/AP)
Miriana Conte from Malta performs the song Serving during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Miriana Conte from Malta performs during the grand final (Martin Meissner/AP)
PARG from Armenia performs the song Survivor during the grand final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
PARG from Armenia during the grand final performing the song Survivor (Martin Meissner/AP)
Melody from Spain performs the song ESA DIVA during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Melody from Spain performs the song ESA DIVA (Martin Meissner/AP)
Lucio Corsi from Italy performs the song Volevo Essere Un Duro during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Lucio Corsi from Italy performs Volevo Essere Un Duro at the Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP)
Tautumeitas from Latvia perform the song Bur Man Laimi during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Tautumeitas from Latvia perform during the grand final with the song Bur Man Laimi (Martin Meissner/AP)
VAEB from Iceland performs the song ROA during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
VAEB from Iceland perform the song ROA (Martin Meissner/AP)
Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song New Day Will Rise during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song New Day Will Rise (Martin Meissner/AP)

Fans brought their own splash of colour to the event as they enjoyed the sunshine in Basel city centre.

Dutch Eurovision fans wave their flags in the city centre ahead of the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Dutch Eurovision fans wave their flags in the city centre ahead of the grand final (Martin Meissner/AP)
A Eurovision fan is pictured in the cue to the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
A Eurovision fan turns heads in the queue (Martin Meissner/AP)
Eurovision fans walk in the city center ahead of the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland
Eurovision fans in Basel city centre ahead of the grand final (Martin Meissner/AP)
