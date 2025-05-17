Eurovision crew member hit with paint as pair try to disrupt Israel performance

A Eurovision Song Contest crew member has been hit with paint after two pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt Israeli singer Yuval Raphael’s performance during the competition’s grand final, organisers said.

The incident took place as the October 7 survivor sang her entry New Day Will Rise, which was greeted with cheers and boos, as BBC Eurovision Song Contest commentator Graham Norton said there was a “mixed response” in the arena in Basel, Switzerland.

A spokesman for Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR said: “At the end of the Israeli performance a man and a woman tried to get over a barrier on to the stage.

The pair were prevented from entering the stage during the performance (Martin Meissner/PA)

“They were stopped. One of the two agitators threw paint and a crew member was hit.

“The crew member is fine and nobody was injured. The man and the woman were taken out of the venue and handed over to the police.”

Swiss police confirmed the two people were handed over to them and that they have now been released.

A spokesman for Basel police said: “The organiser handed the two people over to the police. The police checked the two people and then released them. It is now up to the organiser to decide whether to press charges.”

Earlier, there were pro-Palestinian protests near a free concert in the centre of Basel to demonstrate against Israel’s inclusion, with a small group nearby also protesting with Israeli flags.

Later the group advocating for Israel to be removed from Eurovision moved across Basel, where they were met by a significant police presence, and tear gas was seen being used.

It comes after Raphael’s rehearsal for the semi-final of the competition was “disrupted” by six people with “oversized flags and whistles” who obstructed her act.

SRG SSR, which is organising the event in Basel after Nemo triumphed for Switzerland with The Code in Malmo 2024, said the group was quickly ejected from the St Jakobshalle arena.

Yuval Raphael from Israel performs during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP)

A spokeswoman for SRG SSR said of the incident: “During the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted.

“Six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with oversized flags and whistles.

“Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall.

“We would like to thank all the artists, delegations, staff, fans and guests, including many children, who are making ESC 2025 a unique experience.

“At the same time, we would like to emphasise that the organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the ESC.”

Videos on social media appeared to show a large Palestinian flag being extended in the crowd across several people, while an Israeli symbol was also seen in the audience.