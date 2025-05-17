Austria’s JJ wins Eurovision as Israel comes second
The contest took place in Basel, Switzerland.
Austria’s JJ has won the Eurovision Song Contest with the emotional song Wasted Love, while Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was the runner-up.
The singer, real name Johannes Pietsch, opted for a black and white staging in Basel, Switzerland, which looked like a disastrous boat trip as he sang about someone he cared about being overwhelmed.
The 24-year-old was emotional as he said “thank you Europe, I love you all”, after performing his song for a second time.
Vienna-born JJ is an Austrian-Filipino opera singer and has been studying at the Music and Art Private University of Vienna (MUK).
Previous Austrian wins include drag artist Conchita Wurst in 2014 with Rise Like A Phoenix, and 1966’s Udo Jurgens with Merci Cherie.