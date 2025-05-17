Austria’s JJ wins Eurovision as Israel comes second

Austria’s JJ has won the Eurovision Song Contest with the emotional song Wasted Love, while Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was the runner-up.

The singer, real name Johannes Pietsch, opted for a black and white staging in Basel, Switzerland, which looked like a disastrous boat trip as he sang about someone he cared about being overwhelmed.

The 24-year-old was emotional as he said “thank you Europe, I love you all”, after performing his song for a second time.

Yuval Raphael from Israel (Martin Meissner/AP)

Vienna-born JJ is an Austrian-Filipino opera singer and has been studying at the Music and Art Private University of Vienna (MUK).

Previous Austrian wins include drag artist Conchita Wurst in 2014 with Rise Like A Phoenix, and 1966’s Udo Jurgens with Merci Cherie.