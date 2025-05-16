Irish fans ‘heartbroken’ as Emmy Kristiansen fails to make Eurovision final

Irish Eurovision Song Contest fans are “heartbroken” by the country’s act, Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen, failing to make the final – which will see the UK, Israel and Sweden compete among others.

Ireland, with ties with Sweden for the most Eurovision wins, sent the 24-year-old to perform her entry Laika Party, about a Soviet dog sent to space, during the second semi-final in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday.

She apologised to Ireland for failing, following Austria’s JJ (Johannes Pietsch) and Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, who are among the competition favourites, as well as Armenian singer PARG, Denmark’s singer Sissal and Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn being voted through.

Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Emmy Kristiansen missed out on a spot in the final (Andres Poveda/EBU)

Others in the final are Finland’s black leather-wearing Erika Vikman; Latvian band Tautumeitas; Malta’s high-energy diva Miriana Conte; and Greece’s singer Klavdia.

Last year, Bambie Thug with Doomsday Blue became the first Irish entrant to make the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018.

Outside St Jakobshalle arena, the Horgan family, made up of Amber, Oscar, Rowan, and Karen said they were “so heartbroken, really, heartbroken, and disappointed”, as well as “really sad” to have not made the final again.

Yuval Raphael from Israel (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Russell Alford, from Dublin, who was at the arena with his friend Patrick Hanlon, said: “I think Switzerland have been an incredible host city. Amazing shows. The last two nights.

“Would have loved a better result for our own country, because Ireland is one of the greatest at Eurovision, or at least historically, and once again, we’re not in the final, but it was a very tough semi final for us to get out of, so a shame.”

Posting on Instagram, Kristiansen said: “I’m so sorry, Ireland. We will forever love you and be grateful and honoured to have represented you.”

Other winners include Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan with Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids in 1994, Niamh Kavanagh with In Your Eyes the previous year, and Linda Martin coming first with Why Me in 1992.

Dana first won the contest in 1970 with the million-seller All Kinds Of Everything; 10 years later, Johnny Logan scooped the top spot with What’s Another Year, and again in 1987 with Hold Me Now.

Other qualifiers include Ryan Dolan, who finished last in 2013 with Only Love Survives, and Jedward twice in the previous two years, as well as Niamh Kavanagh in 2010.

Also during the Thursday semi-final, where UK audiences could vote, British group Remember Monday harmonised their song What The Hell Just Happened? with Bridgerton-inspired outfits.

Remember Monday from the United Kingdom (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

They are already through to the grand final as “one of the big five”, along with France’s Louane, German duo Abor & Tynna, Italian singer Lucio Corsi; and Spain’s Melody as well as reigning champion Switzerland with Basel-born Zoe Me.

Tuesday’s qualifying acts: Ukraine’s Ziferblat with the song Bird Of Pray; Estonia’s Tommy Cash with Espresso Macchiato; and Sweden representative’s Kaj with their entry Bara Bada Bastu; will also compete.

This is along with Dutch act Claude Kiambe; Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska; Icelandic electronic musician brothers VAEB; San Marino’s Gabry Ponte; Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike; Portugal’s Napa, and Norway’s Kyle Alessandro.

The Saturday event will also see 2024 Swiss winner Nemo return to the Eurovision stage, amid speculation that Canadian singer Celine Dion, who triumphed in 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, will perform.

Switzerland, who hosted the first contest in 1956 in Lugano, had not won for more than three decades until Nemo.

It was announced, on Thursday night, that the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson, Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, would be replaced by singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The BBC said Gatwa was unable to reveal the points given by the UK national jury to other contestants during the competition’s grand final, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.