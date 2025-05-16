Frank Skinner marries long-term girlfriend after proposals rejected four times

Comedian and presenter Frank Skinner said he has married his long-term girlfriend, Cath Mason, after she rejected his proposals four times.

Skinner, 68, previously presented The Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio’s breakfast slot for 15 years, leaving the station in May 2024, and now hosts the podcast Frank Off The Radio alongside co-hosts Emily Dean and Pierre Novellie.

Speaking during an episode released on Friday, Skinner told his co-hosts that the pair got married on Monday at Camden Town Hall after being together for 24 years.

Frank Skinner and Cath Mason arriving for the opening gala performance of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “You’ll never guess what I did on Monday. I got married.

“Don’t be offended. We didn’t invite anyone. We got married on the stairs, not in a room, but on the stairs at Camden Town Hall.

“What the thing that no one ever says about getting married is it’s quite embarrassing. How can I put it? It’s a bit basic, getting married.”

In an interview with The Sun in 2024, the comedian shared that he proposed and got rejected by Mason, a talent agent, four times.

When she agreed to his latest proposal, he said Mason told him that she did not want to have a big party with lots of guests or wear a white dress but instead wore a “flowery dress”.

The couple share a son together, Buzz, who Skinner said attended the wedding as a witness.

Frank Skinner hosts the podcast Frank Off The Radio (Ian West/PA)

He said: “We had our child there. I think you have to have them now to a modern marriage, it’s like something old, something new, something boring, something blue and your children.”

He also added that the pair entered to the song Lie Dream Of A Casino Soul by The Fall.

He said: “That sounds gimmicky. That sounds like getting married by Elvis in Vegas. But in fact, The Fall meant so much to me and Cath when we were in our early days, so it was actually quite an emotional thing.”

When asked why they decided to get married, he said: “I don’t know why I just thought maybe I got too much money. I’ll give her half of it in about five years’ time.”

The comedian is best known for presenting BBC One’s comedy talk show Room 101 and several series of Portrait/Landscape Artist Of The Year for Sky Arts.

He was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list and presented on Absolute Radio since 2009, and was inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame in December 2015.

His show won a number of gold awards at the Radio Academy’s Audio And Radio Industry Awards (Arias), including best entertainment/comedy production in 2017 and best community programming for his conversation with Al Gore.