Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal pose on Cannes red carpet for Eddington premiere

US actress Emma Stone, The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal and US actor Austin Butler have posed for photographs on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Eddington.

Stone, best known for Easy A, Poor Things and the musical La La Land, was wearing a white textured gown with emerald earrings and slicked back hair.

She was seen chatting to her co-star Pascal on the red carpet, who was dressed in an all-black suit, while Butler, who was in black tie, left the carpet momentarily to greet fans and smile for selfies.

Clifton Collins Jr, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler attend the premiere for Eddington at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix also sported a black tie and posed for photographs on the red carpet alongside American director Ari Aster.

Aster wrote the film and is best known for the thriller Midsommar, the psychological horror Hereditary and the dark comedy Beau Is Afraid, which also stars Phoenix.

Western drama Eddington is set during the Covid-19 pandemic and follows a stand-off between small town sheriff Joe Cross, played by Phoenix, who faces mayor Ted Garcia, played by Pascal, in May 2020.

The tension sparks volatility in the town, pitting neighbours against one another in Eddington, New Mexico.

Eddington was having its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Butler, known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 musical drama biopic, plays Vernon Jefferson Peak, who appears to give an impassioned speech in the trailer of the upcoming film.

Also attending the premiere were US actress Angelina Jolie, Succession star Jeremy Strong and Black Swan’s Natalie Portman.

Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson and his girlfriend, singer Rose Gray, also attended the premiere and posed together on the red carpet.

Eddington is due to come out in cinemas on July 18 in the US.