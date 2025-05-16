Alex Warren claims longest-running number one by US male solo artist in 70 years

YouTube star Alex Warren has claimed the longest-running number one single in the UK chart from a US solo artist in 70 years.

His single Ordinary has logged nine consecutive weeks at the top, making it the longest-running single since Florida-born Slim Whitman’s Rose Marie – which managed an 11-week stint way back in 1955, according to the Official Charts Company.

He has also eclipsed Elvis Presley, whose single It’s Now Or Never logged eight weeks at number one in 1960.

Ordinary was released on February 7 via Atlantic Records following the launch of his debut studio album – You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1).

Warren, 24, helped to create collaborative TikTok group the Hype House, a Los Angeles-based collective of young social media personalities.

Alex Warren posing with his Official Number 1 Single Award for Ordinary (Official Charts Company/PA)

He began to make music independently in 2021 before being signed.

Ordinary is his only number one single in the UK chart, and his second track to have made it into the top 10.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, Love Me Not by US singer Ravyn Lenae is in at number two while Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club sits at number three.

The rest of the top five is comprised of Show Me Love by South African-German singer WizTheMc, and Undressed by US singer Sombr.

Over in the albums chart, Even In Arcadia by English rock band Sleep Token debuts at number one, with Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet in at number two.

New at number three is Fancy That by alternative pop singer PinkPantheress, and this is followed by Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour Collection at number four and Never/Know by The Kooks at five.