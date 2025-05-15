TV presenter Clare Balding ‘delighted’ to announce debut novel Pastures New

TV presenter Clare Balding has said she is “delighted” to announce her debut novel Pastures New.

The 54-year-old’s book will tell the story of Alex, a journalist who has “perfected the art of dodging responsibility” until an unexpected letter turns her life upside down, when it is published by HarperCollins on September 12.

Speaking about the book, Balding said: “It has taken a few years and a lot of angst to produce Pastures New, my first novel, but I’m so delighted that HarperCollins will be publishing it this autumn.

Balding has previously written two autobiographies (John Walton/PA)

“In writing it, I’ve tried to honestly represent the complicated relationship between family members, the way love can pop up in the most surprising places, the beauty of our landscape and the kindness of small communities.

“This is Alex’s story – one of finding meaning in life and finding a group of people that help her feel she belongs.”

The book will see Alex inherit a crumbling sheep farm in Wales as she sets out to uncover the truth behind her mysterious inheritance.

Balding, who has presented coverage of the Olympic Games and Wimbledon tennis tournament for the BBC, published her autobiography, My Animals And Other Family, in September 2012, while a second non-fiction book, Walking Home: My Family And Other Ramblings, was published in September 2014.

Lynne Drew, general fiction publisher at HarperCollins, said: “I’ve been a fan of Clare’s voice ever since reading her funny, honest and brilliant memoir, and the minute we started working together on Pastures New I rejoiced that she had brought that same astute and entertaining storytelling to her fiction debut.

“Her characters shine off the page, and this warm and witty read full of honesty and heart will utterly delight her many fans.”

Balding herself grew up in the Hampshire countryside as the daughter of racehorse trainer Peter Hastings-Bass, and has gone on to present the BBC’s Sports Personality Of The Year and Channel 4’s coverage of the Crufts dog show.