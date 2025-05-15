Israeli Eurovision act Yuval Raphael has rehearsal ‘disrupted’ by protesters

Protesters have “disrupted” Israeli singer Yuval Raphael’s rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Content semi-final, organisers have said.

The singer, 24, was performing New Day Will Rise during the preview show on Thursday night when six people with “oversized flags and whistles” obstructed her act.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, which is organising the event in Basel, Switzerland after Nemo triumphed with The Code in Malmo 2024, said the group was quickly ejected from the St Jakobshalle arena.

Israel’s Yuval Raphael (Peter Schneider/Keystone/AP)

A spokeswoman for SRG SSR said: “During the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted.

“Six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with oversized flags and whistles.

“Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall.

“We would like to thank all the artists, delegations, staff, fans and guests, including many children, who are making ESC 2025 a unique experience.

“At the same time, we would like to emphasise that the organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the ESC.”

Videos on social media appeared to show a large Palestinian flag being extended in the crowd across several people, while an Israeli symbol was also seen in the audience.

There have been pro-Palestinian protests of no more than 150 people in the Eurovision host city of Basel on Sunday and Wednesday, and a demonstration against antisemitism with the same police estimate on numbers also took place on Thursday in the city centre amid the war in Gaza.

Israel’s government said that Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 Hamas attacks, encountered an “hostile crowd”, during the Sunday opening ceremony, and criticised the protests.

Under the arena rules, all flags are allowed but there are limits on size.

Earlier, Raphael posted an X video saying she “put her heart and soul” into the song, and telling fans their “support means the world”.

A spokesman for Basel police said that the pro-Israeli demonstrations were “peaceful and without incident” on Thursday, while Wednesday’s pro-Palestinian protest caused traffic to be “diverted”.

Israeli broadcaster Kan and Basel police have been contacted for comment.