Israel and Malta qualify for Eurovision as Ireland exits

Israel and Malta have qualified for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, as Ireland and Australia lost out in the 2025 competition.

Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen, 24, did not get Ireland through to the next stage in Basel on Thursday night with her entry Laika Party, which imagines the Soviet space dog as alive.

Those who made it to the grand final included Austria’s JJ (Johannes Pietsch), who is among the competition favourites with song Wasted Love, Armenian singer PARG, Denmark’s singer Sissal and Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn.

Emmy Kristiansen, Ireland’s Eurovision 2025 entry, sang about Soviet-era space dog Laika (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

The last qualifiers announced were: Finland’s black leather-wearing Erika Vikman; Latvian band Tautumeitas; Malta’s high-energy diva Miriana Conte; and Greece’s singer Klavdia.

The others who did not thrill TV audiences included Australia’s Go-Jo (Marty Zambotto) with the tongue-in-cheek Milkshake Man and Czechia’s Adonxs, whose Eurovision journeys come to an end.

Also going home were Georgian singer Mariam Shengelia, Montenegro’s Nina Zizic and Serbia’s Princ.

Erika Vikman from Finland. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The semi-final performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael did not see the same “disruption” as an early rehearsal for New Day Will Rise on Thursday, and she was cheered by fans as she was confirmed to be in the final.

Earlier today, Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, which is organising the event, said six people, including a family, obstructed the October 7 survivor’s performance with “oversized flags and whistles” and were subsequently escorted out of the venue.

Go-Jo from Australia did not make it through to the finals (Martin Meissner/AP)

Also during the semi-final, where UK audiences could vote, British group Remember Monday harmonised their song What The Hell Just Happened? with Bridgerton-inspired outfits.

They are already through to the grand final as “one of the big five”, along with France’s Louane with the soulful Mamam and German duo Abor & Tynna with dancey Baller – who also took to the stage.

On Saturday, Tuesday’s finalists: Ukraine’s Ziferblat with the song Bird Of Pray; Estonia’s Tommy Cash with Espresso Macchiato; and Sweden representative’s Kaj with their entry Bara Bada Bastu; will also compete.

Remember Monday from the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

This is along with Dutch act Claude Kiambe; Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska; Icelandic electronic musician brothers VAEB; San Marino’s Gabry Ponte; Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike; Portugal’s Napa, and Norway’s Kyle Alessandro.

The grand final will also see Italian singer Lucio Corsi; and Spain’s Melody from the “big five” and the reigning champion Switzerland with Basel-born Zoe Me.

The host is guaranteed a slot, and Nemo, was victorious last year.

It was announced, on Thursday night, that the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson, Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, would be replaced by singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The BBC said Gatwa was unable to reveal the points given by the UK national jury to other contestants during the competition’s grand final, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.