Ireland fails to qualify at Eurovision with Emmy Kristiansen

Ireland has failed to qualify for the Eurovision Song Contest final with Norwegian singer Emmy Kristiansen.

The country, which ties with Sweden for the most Eurovision wins, sent the 24-year-old to perform her entry Laika Party, about a Soviet dog sent to space, during the second semi-final in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Last year, Bambie Thug became the first Irish entrant to make the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy in 2018.

Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Emmy Kristiansen missed out on a spot in the final (Andres Poveda/EBU)

The country has not placed high in recent years, with the last win coming in 1996 when Eimear Quinn’s The Voice took the trophy.

Other winners include Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan with Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids in 1994, Niamh Kavanagh with In Your Eyes the previous year, and Linda Martin coming first with Why Me in 1992.

Dana first won the contest in 1970 with the million-seller All Kinds Of Everything; 10 years later, Johnny Logan scooped the top spot with What’s Another Year, and again in 1987 with Hold Me Now.

Other qualifiers include Ryan Dolan, who finished last in 2013 with Only Love Survives, and Jedward twice in the previous two years, as well as Niamh Kavanagh in 2010.