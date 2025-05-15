Amanda Holden did Zoom parents’ evening in swimming costume due to hot weather

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said she did her daughter’s Zoom parents’ evening in her swimming costume with a glass of wine due to a spell of hot weather.

The 54-year-old said her child’s teachers said she was “jammy” as they were stuck at school, in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Holden explained: “Well, instead of a bikini, I did cover up and wear a swimming costume, can I say.

Amanda Holden also spoke about wanting a group to win Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)

“But it was so hot, and I balanced the iPad here (at her neckline), so they had just this view.

“But every teacher was like, ‘oh, you’re so jammy’, because they were all stuck in a stock cupboard somewhere.

“What I didn’t say is that I had a sneaky little rose under my deck chair as well to get through it.”

The judge went on to say she wanted a group such as the Post Office Choir, a group of people impacted by the Horizon scandal which saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting, to win this year’s edition of talent show Britain’s Got Talent.

Holden said: “You know me, I’m not one for sitting on the fence, and I’ve always said that I would love our Britain’s Got Talent winner this year to be a group of people.

“Because it would be amazing for the money to be divvied out amongst all of them, and for the joy to be spread, and to be at the Royal Variety, I think for a choir or a large group of people, would be amazing.”

Host Richard Madeley also asked Holden if the judges ever felt bullied into pressing their golden buzzers, which automatically send contestants through to the next round of the ITV talent show.

She admitted: “‘Bullied’ is a strong word to bandy around – heavily encouraged, yes, and often you do it because of our audience, it’s a live show, you rely on the public vote, and the audience is never wrong.”

Britain’s Got Talent will return on ITV and ITVX on Sunday at 7pm, rather than its usual Saturday spot, due to the FA Cup final.