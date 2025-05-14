Tom Cruise joins Mission: Impossible cast selfie on Cannes red carpet

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has posed for a selfie with the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning cast during the Cannes Film Festival red carpet event.

American director Christopher McQuarrie took the picture during the 78th edition of the glitzy festival with Cruise and Black Panther star Angela Bassett squeezing in alongside Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham and Severance star Tramell Tillman.

Bassett, who plays former CIA director Erika Sloane – now the US president in the film – wore a black fringed gown while Waddingham, who plays Admiral Neely in the movie, chose a light pink dress with a train.

Also posing for the selfie was Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg, who plays field agent Benji Dunn, wearing a black suit lined with white with two pins on the jacket collar over wide-legged trousers.

Eddie Hamilton, Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham, Esai Morales, guest and Erik Jendersen attend the premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Doug Peters/PA)

The photo also included US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, Bad Boys star Esai Morales and French actress Pom Klementieff, who plays assassin Paris, and was wearing a light purple plunge dress.

Cruise, who stars in the franchise as Ethan Hunt, was wearing black aviator sunglasses to go with a sleek black suit and tie, reminiscent of the ones he wore as Maverick in Top Gun (1986).

He also posed on the red carpet with co-writer Erik Jendresen and other members of the cast including Eddie Hamilton and Hayley Atwell, who plays the thief turned agent Grace, and was wearing a red gown with a high bun.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth instalment in the franchise which started in 1996, becoming one of the highest grossing series of all time.

Following the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) as they embark on a series of missions to stop crime and hostile forces, the franchise has become synonymous with action-packed scenes and extreme stunts often performed by Cruise.

In previous films the US actor scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper and rode a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff, parachuting to safety.

The new film sees Cruise hanging off a plane, jumping off buildings and submerged underwater in a submarine sequence.

Based on the 1966 US TV series of the same name, the franchise has taken Cruise to locations around the world including London, Prague, Rome, Shanghai and Vienna.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiered on May 5 in Japan and the screening at the Cannes Film Festival was on Wednesday.