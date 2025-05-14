Tina Turner musical to close in London’s West End after seven years

A musical about the life of singer Tina Turner is to close after seven years at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which will see TV presenter Fleur East and theatre actor Karis Anderson star as Turner from June 24, is the longest-running production in the Aldwych Theatre’s history.

The musical will make its final West End bow on September 13, having been put together in association with the late singer, and telling her life story from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into a rock-and-roll star.

Speaking about the show’s cancellation, producer Tali Pelman said: “The decision to close our West End production has been extremely difficult.

“Celebrating and sharing Tina’s legacy has meant so much to all of us who have been working on this show over the last decade.

Fleur East will star as Tina Turner in the musical (Hugo Glendinning/Tina/PA)

“We are proud to have fulfilled Tina’s dream for the musical, which was to serve not only as a reminder of her work but as the beating heart of her empowering message – courage, indomitable spirit and an eternal optimism in what is possible.

“We are grateful to our exceptional authors and creatives, to the many extraordinary women who have played this phenomenal role on the Aldwych stage, to the casts, musicians, production and backstage teams, and to the countless others who have dedicated themselves to the London production over the past 10 years.

“We are delighted that the show is selling out on tour across the UK and Ireland, and continues to elate audiences in productions across North America, Europe and around the world.

“In London this will be a summer of celebration, led by our glorious duo of Karis Anderson and Fleur East in our final West End cast.”

The show premiered in the West End in April 2018 and since then productions have opened in North America, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia, with a Brazilian production opening in February 2026.

Turner achieved 11 UK top 10 songs and two UK number one albums, having begun her career with her then husband Ike Turner releasing songs such as River Deep, Mountain High, Nutbush City Limits and Tell Her I’m Not Home.

The star went on to achieve global success with her solo career which saw her release songs such as What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Best and Private Dancer.