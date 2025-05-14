Sweden, Ukraine and the Netherlands among qualifiers for Eurovision final

Sweden, Ukraine and the Netherlands are among the qualifiers for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest following the first semi-final which also included a pre-recorded video message from singer Celine Dion.

Dutch act Claude Kiambe, 21, performed C’est La Vie, a blend of English and French that promotes a message of dealing with life as it is, while current favourites KAJ performed Swedish song Bara Bada Bastu, about Nordic sauna culture.

The first semi-final of the contest, taking place in Basel, Switzerland, this year, also saw Estonia’s Tommy Cash and Poland’s Justyna Steczkowska qualify for Saturday’s final, alongside Icelandic electronic musician brothers Matthias Davio Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson, who perform under the name VAEB.

Also making it through were San Marino’s Gabry Ponte, Albania’s Shkodra Elektronike, Portugal’s Napa, Norway’s Kyle Alessandro and Ukrainian group Ziferblat.

The five acts that did not qualify were representing Slovenia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Croatia and Cyprus.

While votes were being counted, Canadian singer Dion, a former winner for Switzerland, delivered a pre-recorded video saying the country has “always held a special place in my heart” as she spoke in French and English.

She said she would want “nothing more but to be with you” in Basel as discussions continue with the organisers for her to make a stage comeback during Saturday’s final amid her health issues.

British fans will have to wait for the second semi-final on Thursday, when the UK’s Remember Monday will perform What The Hell Just Happened?, to cast their votes for their favourite Eurovision act.

The UK is one of the “big five” countries alongside Spain, Germany, France and Italy so automatically has a place in the final, with Switzerland also guaranteed a slot due to its host status this year.

The Grand Final on Saturday will see the 10 qualifiers from each semi-final perform alongside the big five and reigning champion Switzerland, whose act Nemo was victorious last year.