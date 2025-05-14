Sir Mick Jagger’s company to produce Miles Davis movie starring Damson Idris

Sir Mick Jagger’s production company is to produce a new film about Miles Davis, starring Damson Idris as the jazz musician.

Miles And Juliette will tell the story of American bandleader Davis’s romance with French singer and actress Juliette Greco, during a trip to Paris in 1949, when he was 22, before they found fame.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick said of the film: “So thrilled to be a part of a film that celebrates the early days of Miles Davis and his great love, Juliette Greco.

“Miles is inarguably one of the most influential and important musicians of the 20th century.”

Actor Damson Idris will star as Davis (David Davies/PA)

Anamaria Vartolomei will co-star as Greco, and the film will be directed and produced by Bill Pohlad and Kim Roth. It will also feature Canadian actor Xavier Dolan.

Pohlad, who was an executive producer on Brokeback Mountain (2006), said of the upcoming film: “Though much of my work has centred on music, I’ve always been drawn to the intimacy and complexity of a great love story.

“With Miles And Juliette I feel incredibly fortunate to explore both, through the lens of two artists whose connection was as fleeting as it was life-changing.

“This story isn’t just about Miles Davis and Juliette Greco, it’s about the universal rhythm of falling in love, of being transformed by it, and of carrying its echo with you long after the moment has passed.”

The film will also be produced by Sir Mick and Victoria Pearman of Jagged Films, which produced James Brown film Get On Up, HBO series Vinyl and Martin Scorsese’s film Shine A Light, which followed the Rolling Stones’ 2006 performance at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Miles And Juliette will be made in association with the Miles Davis Estate, and written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard.

Davis recorded more than 60 studio albums. His best known work includes Bitches Brew (1970), Kind Of Blue (1959) and Sketches Of Spain (1960).

Greco is best known for her recordings of Leo Ferre’s Paris Canaille and Serge Gainsbourg’s La Javanaise, which was written for her by the singer.

She has also starred in an array of films including The Sun Also Rises (1957), Crack In The Mirror (1960), and The Big Gamble (1961).