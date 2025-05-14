Sheffield’s Leadmill loses eviction battle in ‘heartbreaking moment’

Sheffield’s famous Leadmill music venue said it is a “heartbreaking moment” as it announced it will have to leave its premises within three months after losing an appeal against eviction.

The Leadmill said it felt like a “betrayal of the cultural fabric of our city” as it confirmed it had lost its long-running battle against its landlord, the Electric Group.

Well-known names such as Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker pledged their backing to the club, which has been a fixture in the city’s music scene since 1980, after it emerged in 2022 that the Electric Group had issued the notice, triggering a lengthy legal battle.

The Leadmill issued a statement on Wednesday evening which said the judgment will mean the loss of more than 70 jobs.

It said: “This is a heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community.

“We’ve fought tirelessly to protect this independent venue which has supported countless artists, musicians and creatives for over four decades.

“Today’s decision feels like a betrayal of the cultural fabric of our city.”

The statement went on: “We’re truly devastated by this outcome, but we also know hand on heart that we did everything possible to stop the Leadmill being evicted.

“We have poured our energy, time, love and determination into this fight and we’re immensely proud of our team and the community that stood by us.

“We walk forward with our heads held high, knowing we gave it our all.”

The Leadmill said the decision has “ramifications for every business tenant in the country”.

It said: “The judgment in the High Court and in the Court of Appeal confirms that tenants have no rights whatsoever, that if a landlord wants to profit from evicting the tenant and copying the tenant’s business, it can do so.”

And it added: “If you worked all the hours God sends over years to build a successful business, it can be forcibly seized in the most egregious way.

“Our advice to every business tenant in the country is: if you can, get out of the building you occupy and go online. Your business cannot be stolen there.”

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard played a ‘One Night Only’ gig at The Leadmill in 2023 as the club’s legal battle against eviction continued (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Leadmill said it will be hosting a series of farewell events and told those holding tickets for future gigs that there are plans in place to continue at other venues in Sheffield.

It said; “We are devastated but not defeated.

“This is not the end of The Leadmill’s spirit – it’s a call to action for everyone who believes in the importance of independent culture.”

The ruling comes three months after a judge ruled in favour of the Electric Group, which owns the buildings and runs Electric Brixton in London plus venues in Bristol and Newcastle.

The group has always stressed that it intends to keep it as a music venue, promising “substantial investment” when it takes over running of the club.

After it won the court case in February, the Electric Group said: “The successful legal outcome paves the way for a bright future for this venue, ensuring it will receive the substantial investment it needs to thrive.

“It will continue to be a cornerstone of the live music scene in Sheffield, supporting artists, fans, and community projects for the next 100 years.”

The Leadmill opened its doors 45 years ago and has played host to countless bands including Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

A plaque on the building marks Pulp’s first-ever gig, which was at the venue in August 1980.