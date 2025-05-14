Gary Lineker’s production company wins UK Audio Brand of the Year award at Arias

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker’s production company Goalhanger has won the UK Audio Brand of the Year Award at the 2025 Radio Academy’s Audio And Radio Industry Awards (Arias).

The award, presented by DJ Trevor Nelson at the annual ceremony in central London, was one of 23 handed out on Wednesday night.

Lineker is the co-founder of Goalhanger, which is behind the popular series The Rest Is Politics, The Rest Is Entertainment and the award winning The Rest Is History.

Gary Lineker (Ian West/PA)

It comes as the BBC Match Of The Day host, 64, was criticised for sharing a post – which was later deleted – on his Instagram account from the group Palestine Lobby, which illustrated a picture of a rat titled: “Zionism explained in two minutes.”

Throughout history rats have been used to represent Jews in antisemitic propaganda, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Lineker said he regretted the references, claiming he “would never knowingly share anything antisemitic”.

He said it was an “error” on his part and that he took full responsibility for the “mistake”.

The Arias event was hosted by presenters Clara Amfo and Gok Wan at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Gok Wan and Clara Amfo (Ben Whitley/PA)

Other winners included BBC Radio 3, which took home the UK Radio Station or Radio Network of the Year Award, while talkSport won the Judges’ Award, accepted by the head of the station, Liam Fisher.

He said: “This is a tremendous honour, the presenters quite rightly get the accolades.

“This award is dedicated to the producers, the sound engineers and everyone who works on the show.”

The charity’s annual award ceremony aims to showcase the “world-leading passion, creativity and voices across the UK audio industry”.