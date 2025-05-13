Tom Cruise says receiving BFI fellowship is ‘absolutely extraordinary’

Tom Cruise has been honoured with the British Film Institute’s most prestigious accolade, a BFI fellowship, describing the prize as “absolutely extraordinary”.

The Hollywood actor, 62, best known for playing US agent Ethan Hunt in the popular Mission: Impossible action films, was recognised at the annual BFI Chair’s Dinner in London on Monday for his acting career and contribution to the UK film industry, as a producer who has chosen to shoot films in locations across the country.

A host of guests from across the British film industry were at the event, including BFI chairman Jay Hunt and actors Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Idris Elba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cruise said: “The beauty of this art form is a collaboration and it tests everything we are as artists, as human beings.

“When we finish a film it’s never goodbye, we’ll see you again soon, so it’s been absolutely extraordinary for me to receive this BFI Fellowship, it’s been an extraordinary evening and I’m very grateful that you are all here.

“I’ve loved every second, it’s an absolute privilege to be on set – people say why don’t you take a vacation, but why would I take a vacation from something I absolutely love to do? This is the most fun ever.”

He continued: “The thing is we love being in movies, with an audience with popcorn, it’s just magnificent. We know how magical that is.

“Thank you to the BFI, you’ve worked so hard to support our industry throughout, we are all holding hands together to keep this going, to educate the next generation as best we can and I look forward to all the films they’re going to make.”

Mr Hunt paid tribute to Cruise’s legacy in front of and behind the silver screen.

He said: “We are thrilled to honour Tom Cruise tonight with a BFI Fellowship. As an actor and producer he has, for over four decades, pushed the boundaries of cinema and reminded us all why the big screen matters.

“Tom has also been a truly astonishing partner to the UK industry, a filmmaker whose energy lifts every set he walks on, whose imagination fills screens across the world, and whose example shows what can happen when you put story, craft and audience first.”

Previous recipients of the BFI fellowship include Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.