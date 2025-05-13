Absurd Estonian act opts for Italian parody as Eurovision semi-final kicks off

The Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off with more absurd acts, including Estonia’s Tommy Cash with an Italian parody performance.

Switzerland, where the competition began in Lugano in 1956, is hosting Tuesday’s first 2025 semi-final in Basel at the arena St Jakobshalle.

Cash flicked his feet around the stage while singing the silly Espresso Macchiato, which referenced typical Italian phrases, and a screen behind him on stage said “winner’s cafe”.

Hosts Hazel Brugger, left and Sandra Studer (Martin Meissner/AP)

The performance also featured a fake fan, appearing to leap out at him before being caught by on-stage security guards and dancing with him as the screen changed to a “Tommywood sign”, referencing Hollywood.

Earlier, Icelandic electronic musician brothers Matthias Davio Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson, known as Vaeb, started the event with their energetic Roa – complete with matching silvery outfits, ending with a group hug.

Opting for a quieter and simpler staging surrounded by lights, Slovenia’s Klemen belted out his entry How Much Time Do We Have Left, and ended saying “thank you everybody, we love you” to the crowd.

The first semi-final began with a pre-record of the Swiss landscape and an opening performance that included a revamped version of 2024 winner Nemo’s The Code.

There was a mix of dancing before co-host Hazel Brugger said that this is “the biggest welcome home party that Eurovision has ever seen”, as the contest comes back to Switzerland, where it started more than six decades ago.

Vaeb from Iceland during the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP)

On Tuesday, Basel’s local government released figures saying that more than 38,000 people have visited its European Village since the free event began on Saturday until Monday.

Basel police confirmed that a protest against antisemitism will take place in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday, ahead of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performing in the second Eurovision semi-final that same day.

A pro-Palestinian group is planning a large demonstration on both Wednesday, and Saturday.

Wednesday’s action will be a “silent march”, the group Basel for Palestine has said.

During a demonstration at the opening ceremony on Sunday, the police received a report of “threatening gestures”, that appeared to be directed at Raphael while she took part in the opening ceremony.

Israel’s government shared a clip on X from the protest on Sunday, and said: “Israel’s Eurovision representative Yuval Raphael, a Nova massacre survivor, was ‘welcomed’ in Basel by a hostile crowd of pro-Hamas protesters.

“Yet she stands tall, singing for her country. Her love will always outshine their hate.”