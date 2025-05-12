Why was Eurovision controversial last year?

The Eurovision Song Contest returns this week after hitting the headlines in 2024 due to political tensions and artist complaints.

The competition, usually the preserve of the weird and most wonderful acts that Europe has to muster, found itself bogged down in Malmo, Sweden, in controversy and politics amid the war in the Middle East.

The event began with a boycott, featured protests, and a rare disqualification along with criticism from artists, and the 2024 winner Nemo Mettler saying they were “really sad” after their triumph with The Code.

Here we take a look at what happened:

– Israel boycott call

There have been many years where Israeli broadcaster Kan competing in the contest has drawn calls for a boycott, but despite this the country has won four times.

However, this time those entering – including the UK’s Olly Alexander and Irish hopeful Bambie Thug – called for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages” during the Hamas-Israel war.

They also rejected the boycott push from Finnish, Swedish, Irish and Icelandic musical artists and a letter from Queers for Palestine, signed by actress Maxine Peake, as did the organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Eurovision Song Contest UK representative Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy at the Second Rehearsal of the Grand Final at Malmo Arena in Sweden. (Corinne Cumming/EBU)

The EBU, which has had Israel competing since the 1970s, defended its decision to allow the country to enter, saying that it would be a violation of its rules.

It also pointed out that Russia, which was banned after the invasion of Ukraine, was kicked out due to “consistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service media values”.

Added to the pressure from outside of Eurovision, acts such as Bambie said that they “do not agree with the decision” the EBU made by allowing Israel to take part.

“I am pro-Palestine through and through and without us there, there would be less voices that are pro,” they also said.

There has been renewed calls this year with the UK’s 2023 contestant Mae Muller, who came second last, joining former Eurovision contestants in calling for a ban on Kan along with Spanish civil society groups that was raised by its broadcaster RTVE.

The EBU said: “We welcome RTVE confirming their commitment to the Eurovision Song Contest and appreciate there are concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East.”

A protest organised by Palestinian rights campaigners at RTE Studios in Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

– Thousands protest

Ahead of Israeli singer Eden Golan performing in the semi-final, a Swedish police estimate of between 10,000 to 12,000 pro-Palestinian people including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg marched through the city of Malmo.

During the demonstrations, smoke canisters in the colours of the Palestinian flag were set off and protesters, some of whom had dogs, young children and bicycles with them, were carrying signs displaying images of Gaza civilians who have been injured amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Israel has strongly denied any accusations of genocide and maintained it has the right to defend itself following the attacks launched by Hamas in October 2023 that saw more than 1,000 Israelis killed and kidnapped.

Later that evening, Golan made it through to the final, and there was clear tension at a press conference after her triumph.

The Netherlands act Joost Klein told Golan to answer a question on whether she is comprising the safety of other contestants at a press conference.

Joost Klein performing Europapa for the Netherlands at the Second Semi-Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)

She defended her participation, saying the EBU is “taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone”.

The final, two days later, saw renewed protests, and increased security for Golan, with several demonstrators forcibly detained and dragged away by police in the stadium.

In the Malmo Arena during final dress rehearsals, acts such as France’s Slimane appeared to reference Gaza, calling for peace, and later countries including Norway, and Finland saw their spokespeople – who announce their countries’ voting – step down.

Bambie criticised Kan, accusing the Israeli broadcaster of a rule break over inciting “violence”, and missed their dress rehearsal as they felt they needed to bring a situation to the “urgent attention” of the EBU.

Kan also released a statement after the contest, saying its delegation “faced immense pressure and an unprecedented display of hatred, notably from other delegations and artists, publicly and collectively, solely because of the simple fact that we are Israeli’s and that we were there”.

“However, throughout the journey, the delegation maintained a dignified and respectful approach towards artists and other delegations, striving to foster unity around music while adhering to the competition’s rules, unlike some other delegations,” they said.

Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova music festival attack on October 7, will be taking part for Israel with New Day Will Rise.

– Dutch act disqualified

Hours before the final, the organisers said Klein would be leaving after being accused of threatening behaviour towards a female member of the production crew on the night of the semi-final.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster Avrotros who called “the penalty very heavy and disproportionate”.

Swedish prosecutors later dropped the criminal case against him and he has always denied all wrongdoing.

Avrotros later considered returning, and offered for Klein to represent the Netherlands again, which he declined.

The broadcaster said in a statement that it is “satisfied with the package of measures” that has been put in place by organisers and is looking “positively to the future”.

It cited 2025 changes by the EBU which included it having an artist safety manager, saying it will reduce behind-the-scenes filming, having a crisis team from across participating countries, and the appointment of Martin Green as new Eurovision director following its review.

They have returned with Claude Kiambe and his song C’est La Vie for Basel 2025.

– Flags and symbols cause issues

Despite a ban from the EBU, Palestinian flags were seen in the audience, the first semi-final saw former Swedish contestant and opening act Eric Saade wear a keffiyeh pattern material, commonly used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm.

The EBU hit out at Saade – whose father is Palestinian – for his compromise of “the non-political nature of the event”, while the singer defended it saying that the “EBU seems to think my ethnicity is controversial”.

There were also reports of EU and LGBT+ flags being refused into the arena, while Nemo claimed they were not allowed the non-binary flag of their identity and they had to “smuggle” it in.

A guideline for Basel’s St Jakobshalle has been published that says that “flags and banners that do not pose a risk to safety or production are permitted”, which would allow Palestinian flags.

It does not allow “racist or discriminatory content, including symbols that incite hatred or violence”, “flags that could be considered offensive or defamatory”, or “symbols of banned terrorist organisations”.

Delegations are only allowed the flags of their country, which appears to have prevented LGBT+ ones, according to the EBU code of conduct rules.