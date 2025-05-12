Malta’s Eurovision star calls for free expression of artists after redoing song

A Eurovision Song Contest entrant has called for artists to be allowed to “freely express” themselves in the wake of new rules at the competition and being told to redo her song because the title sounded similar to an English swear word.

Maltese singer Miriana Conte had to change the title of her 2025 entry from Kant while in the middle of recording her music video, following a complaint that was reportedly from the BBC.

The 24-year-old will take part in the semi-final on Thursday in Basel, Switzerland, with the Maltese word for singing, kant, absent from her performance on stage after being retitled as Serving and featuring similar lyrics.

On Monday in Basel, she told the PA news agency that “it was a bit shocking” to find out so late that she had to get rid of the word, and opted to just take it out and not replace it.

“I want to leave space for people to shout and serve whatever they want to shout or serve,” Conte said.

When asked about the changes by the European Broadcasting Union to safeguard the welfare of artists after a series of controversies in Malmo last year, Conte said: “If I agree or if I disagree, you have to adhere by the rules anyhow.

“So I do understand that there are rules, however, I do respect that artists have to express themselves however they want.”

Speaking about the delegations only being allowed to promote their own country’s flag during the contest, and not an LGBT+ one, she said: “An artist should be willing and freely (allowed) to express themselves in whatever way.”

Conte said despite the “intense” pressure since she won her national contest to represent Malta at Eurovision, she is trying to enjoy the moment and has “built friendships here which I think will last a lifetime”.

She added: “So that’s beautiful, because I believe that music should unite, and I feel that this year in particular.”

Conte added that she wants audiences to see beyond her “diva” personality on stage and the “glitz and the glamour of it all”.

“Even though I am a very strong human being, I also am sensitive and empathetic,” she said.

“So there’s so much more to (me) really, so much more.”

Her music video used the voice of BBC economics editor Faisal Islam – who had interviewed her on the corporation’s current affairs programme Newsnight and suggested she replace the contentious word with something like “serving brunch”.

It also touched on the negative comments from social media, and her rising above them, as she sang in the street surrounded by drag queens.

Conte has tried to compete for Malta previously and this time she believes she was successful because she was “fully myself, the loud, the crazy, the full of ADHD girl I am”.

She will find out on Thursday evening if she has made it through to Sunday’s final.