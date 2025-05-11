Yungblud reveals he has thought about becoming a politician

Singer Yungblud has said he wants to “provide some good somewhere” and has contemplated becoming a politician.

The 27-year-old from Doncaster, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, said he already connects with people through his gigs and festival BludFest, which offers cheaper tickets compared to many other UK music festivals.

The music artist told BBC One show Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that music has become “a thing of privilege” and that he “cannot play a festival where it’s like 800 quid a ticket”.

Asked if he has thought about becoming a politician, he said: “I have actually thought about that, I know it’s crazy.

“I feel like you start something as a musician and then you kind of connect with people on the daily, like I always make an effort to see people outside the gigs and see people walk around the festival.

“This whole community was built on human connection, about how people live and what people struggle with.

“I thought maybe one day, I think I could do something that would be, I could provide some good somewhere.

“I think that has actually crossed my mind – Yungblud the politician.”

The singer, described by Kuenssberg as a “spokesperson” for Gen Z, also discussed modern-day notions of masculinity and said this is something he explores on his new album, Idols.

“With this album, I said at the start of it, I really want to embrace my masculinity, which is a crazy thing to say in 2025,” he said.

Yungblud attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards (Ian West/PA)

He continued: “What went into this new album was, like, there is a different type of masculinity.

“There is a beautiful, pure, loving, caring, but also … I like to box, I like to sing, but I also like to wear a kilt.

“There’s a new type of masculinity that can be out there and that can be shown, and, as I say, with this community what I want to give is I want to give love and pure love.”

The music star, who has spoken openly about his mental health struggles, discussed how he deals with hate and said he “shut down” after someone came up to him in a pub in east London and told him, “your music is terrible”.

“I remember, I was, like, 22 and I was trying to like (think) how do I respond to this? And I kind of was just, like, ‘Oh yeah, cool’. I really shut down. I think about that probably once a week,” he said.

The musician, known for songs including Cotton Candy and Fleabag, has had two number one albums in the UK chart with Weird!, in 2020, and his self-titled album in 2022.

Earlier in the year, he received the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards, held in Liverpool.