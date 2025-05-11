Strictly Come Dancing wins memorable moment Bafta for ‘blackout’ dance

BBC series Strictly Come Dancing has won the memorable moment Bafta for its viral “blackout” dance.

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell picked up the gong, voted for by the public, which recognised a special dance routine with her celebrity partner, blind comedian Chris McCausland.

The winning couple’s “blackout” dance, which went viral on social media, saw McCausland place his hands over Buswell’s eyes as the room faded to black, mimicking his everyday experience.

When the lights returned, McCausland, 47, was spinning around with Buswell on his shoulders as pyrotechnics flared in the background.

Dianne Buswell (PA)

Buswell said: “In one minute and 30 seconds of a dance, I feel like this told such a story. A story of hope, determination, resilience and vulnerability, all in that one minute 30.”

She added: “This moment meant so much to the both of us, so I’m just so thrilled that we have this.”

McCausland was not at the ceremony, but Buswell said: “Chris did have something he wanted me to say, and that is ‘after 22 years in comedy, he wins a Bafta for dancing’.”

The comedian proved to be a fan favourite on Strictly, winning the show’s 20th anniversary series with Buswell.

He was the show’s first blind contestant, having lost his sight completely by the age of 22 because of retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary eye disease which causes gradual degeneration of the retina.

The show beat competition from popular BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey, which aired its final episode on Christmas Day 2024.

Also nominated was a steamy moment from series three of Bridgerton, involving Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.