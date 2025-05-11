Producer of Gaza documentary pledges to tell more stories after receiving Bafta

The producer of a controversial Gaza documentary has pledged to continue telling stories after winning a Bafta.

Filmmaker Jamie Roberts took home the award for best Single Documentary at the 2025 Bafta TV Awards for directing Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods.

He also directed and produced the documentary Gaza: How To Survive a Warzone, but it was removed from BBC iPlayer early this year after the broadcaster said it had “identified serious flaws” in the making of the programme.

The BBC apologised and said it would be conducting a review of the programme.

Roberts said he was confident he would be able to continue making films telling important stories after the BBC concludes its investigation.

The filmmaker did not comment on the investigation when asked at the winners’ room after collecting his prize.

“I’m confident we’ll be able to keep making films telling important stories. I can’t talk about the inquiry at the moment,” he said.

He added that the “world is on fire at the moment” but has pledged to continue filmmaking because “there’s so many important stories to tell”.

He was awarded the Bafta for directing the BBC documentary, which portrays the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line as filmed by them.

He has since called for more cutting-edge documentations to dispel “misinformation and lies”.

“It’s really important. I mean, I think just factual stories, issues like Ukraine, like Gaza, healthcare in the UK, all these things that sometimes people might find dull or boring,” he said.

“It’s important to try and make films that cut through to be able to tell these stories, because I think it’s important we know what’s happening in the world, especially with so much misinformation and lies.

“The narrative in Ukraine, with the Russian war is being argued over, so to be able to see what’s happening through people’s eyes that are on the ground there is important otherwise you can be misled.”

He said winning the award felt “surreal”, but added the win was fitting to remember those who died in the war.

“It’s fitting for us because some of the people in the film are not no longer with us, and I think it meant a lot to them to be able to tell their film, and it means a lot to us to pick up this award,” he said.

“I’m confident we’ll be able to keep making films telling important stories.

“The world is on fire at the moment.

“There’s so many important stories to tell. I’ve done this for a long time, and want to be able to continue doing that.”

The Bafta TV Awards were hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.