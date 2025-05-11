Joseph Fiennes and Jessie J lead arrivals at the TV Baftas

Actor Joseph Fiennes and singer Jessie J are among the early arrivals at the TV Baftas that will see Netflix’s dark comedy series Baby Reindeer compete against ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The ceremony, which is being presented by Scottish actor Alan Cumming at London’s Royal Festival Hall, will see ITV recognised with the Bafta TV special award for commissioning post office drama Mr Bates.

The drama helped focus attention on the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal, has six nominations and is also nominated in the memorable moment category.

Jessie J and Alan Cumming (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Leading the pack with eight nominations this year is stalking drama Baby Reindeer, created by Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who has already won a slew of awards, including the best limited series Emmy.

On the red carpet, Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, posed with Cumming for photos, ahead of her performing at the ceremony later, as she is one of the musical acts along with British singer Tom Grennan,

The ceremony is taking place, following US president Donald Trump proposing a 100% tariff on international films.

Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip called for more “meaningful conversations” around Mr Trump’s tariffs.

Emily Atack, who starred in Rivals. (Ian West/PA)

“I think the most important thing is, if you look at the history of film and television, the UK and the US have been in lockstep for decades, almost a whole century across film and TV,” she said.

“Culturally, we’re so tied, and there is so much co-production happening, I think to unpick that will be like making eggs out of an omelette to be honest.”

Lenny Rush. (Ian West/PA)

Actor Lenny Rush, who rose to fame as the witty child of Daisy May Cooper’s character in BBC hit Am I Being Unreasonable?, told the PA news agency on the red carpet that he felt he could “relax a bit more” this year, after winning the male performance in a comedy Bafta in 2024.

“It was unreal, I still can’t believe it to be honest. It’s just such a nice experience and I can relax a bit more this year,” he said.

Fiennes, who played former England manager Gareth Southgate in the play Dear England and is also known for dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale, is a presenter at the Bafta ceremony along with young Adolescence star Owen Cooper, Poirot actor Sir David Suchet, TV baker Dame Mary Berry and Stacey Dooley,

Disney+ drama Rivals, which is adapted from a novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, has six nominations and a memorable moment nod, while Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses, starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, also has six nods.

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.