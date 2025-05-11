Channel 4 commissions documentary on adult content creator Bonnie Blue

Channel 4 said it has commissioned a documentary to explore the rise to fame of “polarising” influencer Bonnie Blue.

The 25-year-old OnlyFans model and adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, achieved viral fame in 2024 after claiming that she had slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Her methods of inviting non-professionals to create adult content with her for free sparked controversy, with critics accusing her of predatory behaviour towards young men and perpetuating misogynistic ideology.

On Sunday, Channel 4 said a documentary with the working title The Bonnie Blue Story has been commissioned using footage from a TV crew who had been following her.

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “With incredible access to an unfolding story at the edges of modern morality, this documentary will take a clear-eyed look at a very contemporary phenomenon and will likely leave the audience questioning their own presumptions about one of this year’s most polarising figures.”

The Magnificent Pictures documentary is directed by Victoria Silver, who said: “Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules.

“At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way.”

Executive producer Mark Henderson said: “Bonnie Blue is a story for our times, touching on our attitudes to sex, money, success, porn, feminism and masculinity.

“Vic’s insightful film will make you question what you think about this fascinating and divisive character.”