Baftas begin in Traitors style with Alan Cumming accepting ‘oath’ as host

The Bafta TV Awards show began in Traitors style with Alan Cumming wearing the well-known dark cloak in the Scottish Highlands castle.

Cumming, who described himself as the “devilishly handsome” host of the US Traitors, was summoned to the Traitor turret and asked to host the Bafta TV Awards this year.

The host wore a dark Traitor cloak donned with an embellished letter C on the front, despite joking that he would “not wear one of those drab cloaks”.

The Scottish actor said that accepting the role of host would be “the 12th biggest honour of my life”.

He was required to take on the “Bafta’s oath” in which he was asked whether he would “swear that should someone’s speech go on for too long you will be willing to cut them off regardless of status?” to which he quickly quipped “I do”.

He was then asked: “Do you swear that none of your outfits will suffer a wardrobe with malfunction?”

“I do. I did the best of my ability. But you know, whatever pops out, pops out,” Cumming replied.

He also swore that he would not swear on-stage, but did not promise if he would avoid foul language off-stage.

“On stage, I will have the vocabulary of a nun. Offstage that’d be more like a trucker,” he joked.

The Bafta TV Awards 2025 are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.