Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ‘fun date night’ at Beyonce concert

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked Beyonce after she had a “fun date night” at one of her concerts.

The US pop star, 43, embarked on her Cowboy Carter tour in April and performed her latest show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday.

On Saturday, Meghan uploaded a selection of videos and photos to Instagram, one of which showed her with the Duke of Sussex, who wore a hat that was inscribed with the words “Archie, Lili, My Love”.

She wrote: “About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

In 2023, Harry and Meghan were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

The year before the couple appeared to be stunned when Meghan received a text from her in their Netflix docu-series Harry And Meghan.

Beyonce will next perform in Chicago and New Jersey before embarking on six dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She also has shows in Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

The Crazy In Love singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates in the capital.

Her latest record, released in March 2024, was her first to win the album of the year Grammy after 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance missed out.