Britain’s Got Talent danger act moves motorcycle using rods attached to eyes

Britain’s Got Talent act Bao Cuong has terrified the judges with an act that involved him pulling a motorcycle using his eyes.

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sat on the vehicle while the daredevil placed two metal rods, both attached to the motorbike, into his eye sockets and started pulling them along.

Judge Amanda Holden said it was “horrific to watch” while Bruno Tonioli told him “you are the best of what you do”.

Bao Cuong was unable to impress the public, however, as it was revealed at the end of the show that he had received the least amount of votes.

Also on the ITV1 programme, Tonioli pressed the coveted golden buzzer, sending through a drag act to the final after they impressed with a performance of Never Enough from movie musical The Greatest Showman.

Jasmine Rice, who received a standing ovation from the audience, said the moment felt like “a dream come true”.

Prior to the performance, the opera singer from New York said in a video that they had been “rejected so many times” because they “didn’t fit the mould”.

Simon Cowell told the singer: “That’s what we call a moment and tell those complete and utter idiots from the opera world they’re deaf and they have no idea what they’re talking about.”

The golden buzzer is being used at the semi-final stage for the first time in the show’s history, with each judge being given the opportunity to send an act directly to the final.

Also performing during the series’ third live semi-final was dance duo Harry and Lewis, who impressed judges Tonioli, Cowell and Alesha Dixon, but left Holden “disappointed”.

They were followed by aerialist Albert Amores, who was lauded by Dixon for his upper body strength in a routine that involved him spinning around a pole lifted into the air.

Holden compared the 18-year-old to “a living work of art” and said she would be “thrilled” to see him in the final.

Performing to Somebody To Love by rock band Queen was singer Mickey Callisto who failed to impress Dixon, who said she preferred his audition.

RuMac, who sang Take On Me by A-ha while playing the accordion, received three red buzzers from the judges.

Dixon said it was “so crazy, it was good” while Holden said she “just couldn’t listen to another minute of it”.

Also performing was Ping Pong Pang, an Italian dance act who use ping pong balls and bats in their routines.

Holden said they had a “winning performance” and at the end of the show it was revealed that the public vote had sent them through to the final.

The finalists of Britain’s Got Talent will be in with a chance of winning £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.